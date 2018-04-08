Commonwealth Games: England's hockey teams stutter after early wins

Media playback is not supported on this device England score quick opener

England's women's and men's hockey teams saw their winning starts to the Commonwealth Games come to an end.

Alex Danson put the women in front after just 35 seconds, but India, who lost to Wales in their opening game, came back to win 2-1.

That put them level with England at the top of Pool A with one game left.

England's men came from behind before Pakistan struck with three minutes left to secure a 2-2 draw, but England still edged clear at the top of Pool B.

India drew level with England at the top of Pool B after claiming a late winner to secure a 4-3 victory over Wales, who are bottom of the pool with one point from three games.

Australia's men then eased to a 6-1 win over Scotland. That saw the host nation join New Zealand at the top of Pool A, with both having two wins from two games while Scotland have one win from three.