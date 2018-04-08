BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Asha Philip, Corinne Humphreys & Amy Foster through in 100m heats
Home nations trio through in 100m heats
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Corinne Humphreys and Asha Philip, and Northern Ireland's Amy Foster progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m at the Commonwealth Games.
