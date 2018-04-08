Commonwealth Games: Scotland beat Australia to win gold in bowls men's triple final

Scotland's Darren Burnett
Scotland's Darren Burnett helped secure gold for Scotland

Scotland defeated Australia 19-14 in a thrilling lawn bowls men's triple final to take the gold medal.

Australia went ahead for the first time in the 11th end, but Scotland responded well to take a 10-9 lead.

The hosts went 14-13 in front, but Darren Burnett moved Scotland back into a 16-14 lead in the penultimate end.

Scotland's trio of Derek Oliver, Ronald Duncan and Burnett took another three in the final end with Australia missing with their final shot.

