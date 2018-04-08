Commonwealth Games: Mark Stewart wins points race gold, Ethan Hayter third

Scotland's Mark Stewart won his first Commonwealth Games title with a stunning points race gold as England's Ethan Hayter took bronze.

In the best performance of his career, 22-year-old Stewart gained a lap as well as winning two sprints.

Hayter, 19, also produced an impressive display to win bronze in the final track race of the Games in Australia.

New Zealand's Campbell Stewart took silver as home favourite Cameron Meyer missed out on the medals.

More to follow.