Commonwealth Games: Nick Miller wins hammer gold as Mark Dry takes bronze

Mark Dry and Nick Miller were two of six home nations athletes competing in the hammer final

England's Nick Miller secured his first major international gold medal as he set a new Commonwealth Games hammer record on the Gold Coast.

Miller, 24, initially struggled with a no throw and a 63.30m attempt, leaving him 11th and at risk of elimination.

But a 76.48m throw was followed by a huge 80.26m effort that set a new British record as well as shattering the 12-year-old Games mark by 2.73m.

Scotland's Mark Dry took third behind Australia's Matthew Denny.

Dry threw 73.12m, repeating his result from Glasgow 2014.

Elsewhere, England's Asha Philip and Adam Gemili eased to victory in their 100m heats.

Media playback is not supported on this device Home nations trio through in 100m heats

But on the opening afternoon of athletics action, Miller's gold was the world-class performance.

He had already extended his British record this season with a world-leading throw of 78.29m in the United States in March. His latest milestone further underlines his credentials as one of Britain's brightest medal prospects for the European Championships this year, the World Championships next year and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Only three-time world champion Pawel Fajdek and fellow Pole Wojciech Nowicki managed better during 2017.

After identifying an 80m-plus throw and a Commonwealth gold as his twin goals for 2018, Miller will now have to reassess where he aims his efforts next.

The gold medal is England's 15th of the Commonwealth Games. They lie second in the medal table behind Australia, who have 23.