Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Daniel Purvis wins bronze in the floor final as Max Whitlock finishes sixth

Daniel Purvis (right) won gold four years ago on the parallel bars in Glasgow

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Scotland's Daniel Purvis won bronze in the men's floor final as Olympic champion Max Whitlock finished sixth.

Marios Georgiou of Cyprus took gold with a score of 13.966 with Canada's Scott Morgan winning the silver medal.

Olympic bronze medallist Purvis, 27, scored 13.733 as he won his second medal of the Games following a bronze in Thursday's team final.

His team-mate Hamish Carter came fourth, with all-around champion Nile Wilson in last place.

It was a poor start to the day for England's gymnasts, who have been dominant up until this point on the Gold Coast.

Wilson looked tired after his efforts to win gold in the all-around, while Whitlock's decision to sit out that event in favour of the floor and pommel finals might now be questioned.

The Olympic champion on the floor and the pommel made one major mistake in his floor routine, but he wasn't alone - as only one of the finalists managed to improve on the score they achieved in qualifying for the final.

It was Scot Purvis who impressed for the home nations, four years after winning gold on the parallel bars in Glasgow.