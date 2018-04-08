BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Adam Keenan’s hammer throw 'causes carnage'
'Caused some carnage' - when hammer throws go wrong
Canadian athlete Adam Keenan's hammer throw takes out a distance marker and a microphone at the Commonwealth Games, causing one of the commentators to joke they "call that the jackpot".
