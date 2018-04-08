BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Beauty queen to weightlifting silver for England's Sarah Davies
Beauty queen to weightlifting silver for England's Davies
Commonwealth Games
England's beauty queen turned weightlifter Sarah Davies claims silver medal in the women's -69kg weightlifting by finishing on 217kg, five kilos behind Punam Yadav of India, who won gold.
