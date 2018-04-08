BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' Bethan Davies wins bronze after Claire Tallent disqualification
Wales' Davies wins bronze after Tallent disqualification
Wales' Bethan Davies won bronze in the Women's 20km race walk at the Commonwealth Games as Australian Claire Tallent was disqualified with two kilometres left.
