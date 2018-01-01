Commonwealth Games: Swimming - Men's 200m Individual Medley SM8 results

Final

RankCountryNameTimes
1AUSJesse Aungles2:30.77 
2AUSBlake Cochrane2:32.72 
3CANPhilippe Vachon2:34.03 
4NZCelyn Edwards2:35.07 
5CANZach Zona2:41.66 
6AUSRohan Bright 2:42.89 

Heat

RankCountryNameTime
1AUSJesse Aungles2:31.30 
2AUSBlake Cochrane2:36.43 
3CANPhilippe Vachon2:38.34 
4NZCelyn Edwards2:40.28 
5CANZach Zona2:40.81 
6AUSRohan Bright2:44.27 

