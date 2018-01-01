Commonwealth Games: Swimming - Men's 200m Individual Medley SM8 results
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Times
|1
|AUS
|Jesse Aungles
|2:30.77
|2
|AUS
|Blake Cochrane
|2:32.72
|3
|CAN
|Philippe Vachon
|2:34.03
|4
|NZ
|Celyn Edwards
|2:35.07
|5
|CAN
|Zach Zona
|2:41.66
|6
|AUS
|Rohan Bright
|2:42.89
Heat
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Time
|1
|AUS
|Jesse Aungles
|2:31.30
|2
|AUS
|Blake Cochrane
|2:36.43
|3
|CAN
|Philippe Vachon
|2:38.34
|4
|NZ
|Celyn Edwards
|2:40.28
|5
|CAN
|Zach Zona
|2:40.81
|6
|AUS
|Rohan Bright
|2:44.27