BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Zambia's Nkumbu Silungwe floors Wales' Billy Edwards with a devastating left hook
'Oh my goodness what a left hook' - Silungwe floors Edwards
Zambia's Nkumbu Silungwe floors Wales' Billy Edwards with a devastating left hook on his way to a unanimous points decision win in the men's -64kg last 16.
