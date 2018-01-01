Weightlifting - Women's 75kg

Final

RankNameCountrySnatch (kg)Clean and Jerk(kg)Total (kg)
1Emily GodleyEngland(ENG)96126222
2Marie-Eve Beauchemin-NadeauCanada (CAN)95126221
3Laura HughesWales (WAL)91116207
4Bailey RogersNew Zealand (NZL)88116204
5Stephanie DaviesAustralia (AUS)87110197
6SeemaIndia (IND)84105189
7Rayen CupidSt Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)84103187
8Jabriella Teo SamuelMalaysia (MAS)81103184
9Chathurika Priyanthi BalageSri Lanka (SRI)75100175
10Philippa WoontonCook Islands (COK)7593168
11Alison SuneeMauritius (MRI)6890158
12Juhora Khaton NishaBangladesh (BAN) 6590155

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired