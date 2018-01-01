Weightlifting - Women's 75kg
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Snatch (kg)
|Clean and Jerk(kg)
|Total (kg)
|1
|Emily Godley
|England(ENG)
|96
|126
|222
|2
|Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau
|Canada (CAN)
|95
|126
|221
|3
|Laura Hughes
|Wales (WAL)
|91
|116
|207
|4
|Bailey Rogers
|New Zealand (NZL)
|88
|116
|204
|5
|Stephanie Davies
|Australia (AUS)
|87
|110
|197
|6
|Seema
|India (IND)
|84
|105
|189
|7
|Rayen Cupid
|St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)
|84
|103
|187
|8
|Jabriella Teo Samuel
|Malaysia (MAS)
|81
|103
|184
|9
|Chathurika Priyanthi Balage
|Sri Lanka (SRI)
|75
|100
|175
|10
|Philippa Woonton
|Cook Islands (COK)
|75
|93
|168
|11
|Alison Sunee
|Mauritius (MRI)
|68
|90
|158
|12
|Juhora Khaton Nisha
|Bangladesh (BAN)
|65
|90
|155