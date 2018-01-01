Gold Coast 2018: Weightlifting - Men's 94kg

Final

RankCountryNameSnatch Score (KG)Clean & Jerk Score (KG)Total Score (KG)
1PNGSteven Kari154216 CR/GR370 
2CANBoady Santavy168 GR201369 
3INDVikas Thakur159192351
4ENGEdmon Avetisyan150190340
5GHAForrester Christopher Osei153180333
6CMRPetit David Minkoumba142175317
7SCOScott Wilson140171311
8SRIShanaka Madusanka Peters130165295
9NIStephen Forbes127150277
10UGAKalidi Batuusa120155275
11KENJames Adede120151271
SAMSiaosi Leuo156--
PAKUsman Amjad Rathore150--
WALJoshua Parry125-DNF

