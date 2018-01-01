Gold Coast 2018: Weightlifting - Men's 94kg
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch Score (KG)
|Clean & Jerk Score (KG)
|Total Score (KG)
|1
|PNG
|Steven Kari
|154
|216 CR/GR
|370
|2
|CAN
|Boady Santavy
|168 GR
|201
|369
|3
|IND
|Vikas Thakur
|159
|192
|351
|4
|ENG
|Edmon Avetisyan
|150
|190
|340
|5
|GHA
|Forrester Christopher Osei
|153
|180
|333
|6
|CMR
|Petit David Minkoumba
|142
|175
|317
|7
|SCO
|Scott Wilson
|140
|171
|311
|8
|SRI
|Shanaka Madusanka Peters
|130
|165
|295
|9
|NI
|Stephen Forbes
|127
|150
|277
|10
|UGA
|Kalidi Batuusa
|120
|155
|275
|11
|KEN
|James Adede
|120
|151
|271
|SAM
|Siaosi Leuo
|156
|-
|-
|PAK
|Usman Amjad Rathore
|150
|-
|-
|WAL
|Joshua Parry
|125
|-
|DNF