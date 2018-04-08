Commonwealth Games: England's Sarah Davies wins silver medal in women's -69kg

Davies finished seventh at Glasgow 2014 in the women's -63kg category

Sarah Davies of England won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the women's -69kg weightlifting.

The 25-year-old was in a four-way tie for bronze at the halfway stage after posting 95kg in the snatch.

She went close with a personal best attempt of 128kg in the clean and jerk before finishing on 217kg, five off Punam Yadav of India who won gold. Apolonia Vaivai of Fiji took bronze.

Wales' Faye Pittman finished in 10th place with a total of 178kg.

Northern Ireland's Rebekah Thompson posted 158kg to finish in 12th place.

Davies was sixth in the -63kg category at last year's World Championships - the best result by a British weightlifter for 15 years - and finished seventh at the same weight at Glasgow 2014.

But the former beauty queen moved up to heavier category on the Gold Coast as England's Zoe Smith competed at the -63kg weight - with both athletes seeing success.

On Saturday, English pair Smith and and Jack Oliver won silver medals in the women's -63kg and men's -77kg category.

And Gareth Evans won Wales' first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games with victory in the men's -69kg on day two.