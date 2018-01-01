Gold Coast 2018: Shooting - Men's Skeet
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Qualification - Day 1
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Results
|1
|CYP
|Georgios Achilleos
|49
|CB: 40
|2
|WAL
|Ben Llewellin
|49
|CB: 36
|3
|MLT
|Marlon Attard
|49
|CB: 24
|4
|ENG
|Jack Fairclough
|49
|CB: 14
|5
|PKN
|Usman Chand
|49
|CB: 3
|6
|BRB
|Michael Maskell
|48
|7
|IND
|Sheeraz Sheikh
|48
|8
|NI
|Gareth Mcauley
|47
|9
|AUS
|James Bolding
|47
|CB: 25
|10
|AUS
|Paul Adams
|47
|CB: 5
|11
|IND
|Smit Singh
|46
|12
|CYP
|George Kazakos
|45
|13
|ENG
|Karl Killander
|44
|14
|NFK
|Mitchell Meers
|35
|15
|NFK
|Brancker South
|33