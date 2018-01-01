Gold Coast 2018: Shooting - Men's Skeet

Qualification - Day 1

RankCountryNameResults
1CYPGeorgios Achilleos49CB: 40
2WALBen Llewellin49CB: 36
3MLTMarlon Attard49CB: 24
4ENGJack Fairclough49CB: 14
5PKNUsman Chand49CB: 3
6BRBMichael Maskell48
7INDSheeraz Sheikh48
8NIGareth Mcauley47
9AUSJames Bolding47CB: 25
10AUSPaul Adams47CB: 5
11INDSmit Singh46
12CYPGeorge Kazakos45
13ENGKarl Killander44
14NFKMitchell Meers35
15NFKBrancker South33

