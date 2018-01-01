Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Final

RankCountryTime
1Australia7:48.04 (GR)  
2Canada7:49.66
3England7:55.60
4Scotland8:01.55
5Wales8:03.00
6South Africa8:18.31

