Gold Coast 2018: Swimming - Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Australia
|7:48.04 (GR)
|2
|Canada
|7:49.66
|3
|England
|7:55.60
|4
|Scotland
|8:01.55
|5
|Wales
|8:03.00
|6
|South Africa
|8:18.31
