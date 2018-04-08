BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England get off to the perfect start with a quick opener from Alex Danson
England score quick opening goal against India
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England take the lead after just 35 seconds against India in the women's hockey Pool A match on a day four of the Commonwealth Games - they lost the game 2-1.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day four of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: India comeback to beat England
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired