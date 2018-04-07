Commonwealth Games: England's Tom Bosworth wins silver in 20km race walk

England's Tom Bosworth won silver in the men's 20km race walk at the Commonwealth Games, with Australia's Dane Bird-Smith claiming victory.

Bosworth, who was disqualified at last year's World Championships while leading, finished four seconds behind Bird-Smith in a time of one hour 19 minutes 34 seconds.

Kenya's African Championship gold medallist Samuel Gathimba took bronze.

Englishman Callum Wilkinson, 21, finished seventh in 1:22:35.

Bosworth, 28, finished with a personal best and British record as he collected England's 33rd medal of the Games on the Gold Coast.

