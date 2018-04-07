Commonwealth Games: England's Tom Bosworth wins silver in 20km race walk

Media playback is not supported on this device Tom Bosworth claims race walk silver with new British record

England's Tom Bosworth won silver in the men's 20km race walk at the Commonwealth Games, with Australia's Dane Bird-Smith claiming victory.

Bosworth, who was disqualified at last year's World Championships while leading, finished four seconds behind Bird-Smith in a time of one hour 19 minutes 34 seconds.

Kenya's African Championship gold medallist Samuel Gathimba took bronze.

Englishman Callum Wilkinson, 21, finished seventh in 1:22:35.

Bosworth, 28, finished with a personal best and British record as he collected England's 33rd medal of the Games on the Gold Coast.