BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Mark Downey says scratch race pace 'frightening' as he finishes 12th
Downey says scratch race pace 'frightening' after 12th place
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Mark Downey says Saturday's scratch race which had a 54 km per hour pace was "definitely a quick on" as he had to settle for 12th place.
World Cup winner Downey attempted a couple of attacks only to be quickly reeled in but he remains optimistic of challenging in Sunday's points race.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired