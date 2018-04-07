BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'I feel so good' - Wales' Elinor Barker celebrates gold
'I feel so good' - Wales' Barker celebrates gold
Welsh cyclist Elinor Barker tells BBC Sport Wales she "feels so good" after winning points race gold at the Commonwealth Games.
It was Wales' second gold of the games at the Gold Coast after weightlifter Gareth Evans' efforts 24 hours earlier.
