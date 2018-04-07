Commonwealth Games: Scotland beat Wales, Uganda overcome Malawi

Scotland and Wales are in Pool B at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Scotland registered an entertaining win over Wales on the third day of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Scots, who lost their opener to England on Thursday, trailed after the first quarter but fought back to win the Pool B encounter 51-47.

Debutants Uganda registered their first win with a narrow 54-52 victory over Malawi in their Pool B match.

In Pool A, Northern Ireland fell to a 35-49 defeat by South Africa, while Barbados beat Fiji 65-42.

Scotland are fourth in Pool B with two points after two matches, trailing leaders England by two points, while Wales are bottom having lost both their matches.