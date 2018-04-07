Commonwealth Games: Scotland and Wales sustain first defeats in men's hockey

Matthew Sarmento scored the only goal for Canada against Scotland

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

Scotland and Wales were both beaten for the first time in the men's hockey at the Commonwealth Games.

Scotland lost 1-0 to Canada in Pool A, having opened with a 4-2 win over South Africa on Thursday.

Wales remain winless after following up their 1-1 draw with Pakistan by losing 3-0 to Malaysia.

The top two sides in each of the two five-team pools advance to the semi-finals, with the other teams entering play-offs for the minor places.