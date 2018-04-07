BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Pat McCormack's 'thunderbolt' knockout punch
McCormack knocks out Francois with 'thunderbolt' punch
- From the section Commonwealth Games
"A thunderbolt of a right hand" from English boxer Pat McCormack against Jonathan Francois of Grenada takes him into the men's -69kg quarter-finals at the Commonwealth Games.
Gold for Peaty as Barker beats Archibald - round-up & highlights
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired