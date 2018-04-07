BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Australia’s Sam Welsford wins gold in a great team effort from Australia.
Welsford wins gold in 15km scratch race
England's Ethan Hayter sees a sizable lead evaporate on the home straight of the 15km scratch race and finishes fourth, with Australia's Sam Welsford winning gold.
