BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty & Elinor Barker in day three highlights
Peaty power, Barker on track and a real knockout
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch the best of the action from day three at the Commonwealth Games, including another gold for Adam Peaty and Elinor Barker's brilliant track cycling victory.
READ MORE:Gold for Peaty as Barker beats Archibald - round-up
Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired