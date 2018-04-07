BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Molly Renshaw and Chloe Tutton take medals in women's 200m breaststroke final
Medals for England and Wales in women's 200m breaststroke final
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Molly Renshaw and Wales' Chloe Tutton win silver and bronze in the women's 200m breaststroke behind winner Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day three of the Commonwealth Games here.
