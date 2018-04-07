Commonwealth Games: England men and women reach table tennis semi-finals

Tin-Tin Ho
Tin-Tin Ho won two singles matches as England won their quarter-final
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's men and women reached the semi-finals of the table tennis team competitions at the Commonwealth Games.

Tin-Tin Ho's two singles wins helped England women beat Canada 3-1 to set up a match against India on Sunday.

Kelly Sibley and Maria Tsaptsinos won the doubles match as England moved to within one win of a medal.

Paul Drinkhall won his singles and doubles matches as the men beat Northern Ireland 3-0 to set up a semi-final against Nigeria on Monday.

