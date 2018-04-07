BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Wales' James Ball delighted to hit double medal target
Ball delighted to hit double medal target
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Welsh para-cyclist James Ball tells BBC Sport Wales of his pride at winning two silvers at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
On Saturday Ball added the men's blind and visually impaired sprint silver to his time trial second.
