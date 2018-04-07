BBC Sport - NI cyclist Mark Downey reunited with sister at velodrome
From packing pears to watching cyclist brother
Olivia Downey takes a break from packing 1000 bags of pears a day to watch brother Mark competing in the Commonwealth Games cycling.
She flew from Melbourne to watch her sibling whom she hadn't seen for 10 months.
Downey was 12th in Saturday's 15k Scratch race but has other events to come.
