BBC Sport - NI's Conor Ferguson dedicates swim to uncle with cancer
Northern Ireland swimmer Conor Ferguson dedicates his performance to his uncle Kevin who is suffering from cancer.
The 18-year-old was eighth in the final of the 100m backstroke watched by his mother Patricia and family from home in Jordanstown.
Ferguson said: “A lot of things have happened recently - that's for uncle Kev."
