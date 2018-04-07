Northern Ireland medal hopeful Michaela Walsh cheers on her brother Aidan in the Commonwealth Games welterweight boxing competition.

They are the first brother and sister to box at a Commonwealth Games.

Michaela was a spectator as Aidan beat Gul Zaib of Pakistan to qualify for the quarter-finals.

She also faces a last eight contest and is aiming to go one better than her 2014 silver when she competes in the featherweight division.

