Commonwealth Games: England's Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with extra streams on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online. Times and channels

England's Adam Peaty extended his unbeaten record by defending his men's 100m breaststroke title at the Commonwealth Games.

Peaty clocked a Games record of 58.84 seconds to finish ahead of compatriot and 200m breaststroke champion James Wilby.

Wilby (59.43) finished ahead of South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh (59.44).

Peaty, 23, is unbeaten in the discipline since the 2014 Glasgow Games.

"It was all about the race, not the time. I'm now four years undefeated," Peaty told BBC Sport.

"I've ticked everything I wanted to do tonight. My team-mates have kept me on my toes. It's nowhere near my personal best, but it was all about the race."

Peaty led after the first split but did not challenge his own world record of 57.13 set at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Fast-finishing compatriot Wilby, who had won a surprise gold in the 200m breaststroke, said: "I'm happy with that. It was rough getting over the 200m yesterday and I just tried to keep along with Adam. Happy to get the one-two for England."

Van der Burgh is a renowned quick starter, but after being edged out by 0.01 by Peaty off the blocks, was unable to make up the ground.

Scottish duo Ross Murdoch and Craig Benson finished fifth and sixth respectively, with England's Andrew Willis eighth.