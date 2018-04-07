BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Lydia Boylan 'a bit disappointed' with 11th in points race
NI cyclist Lydia Boylan 11th in points race
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland cyclist Lydia Boylan says she is "a little disappointed" with her 11th place in the points race at the Commonwealth Games.
Dublin-born Boylan will be in action in the scratch race on the track on Sunday before competing in the road race later in the Games.
