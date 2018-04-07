BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI boxers Kurt Walker and Aidan Walsh progress to quarter-finals
Boxers Walsh and Walker progress to quarter-finals
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland boxers Kurt Walker and Aidan Walsh both reach the quarter-finals in their divisions at the Commonwealth Games.
Lisburn bantamweight Walker beat Australian Jack Bowen on a 4-1 decision with welterweight Walsh earning a unanimous win over Pakistan's Gul Zaib.
Walsh was cheered on by his sister Michaela who is also boxing for Northern Ireland at the Games.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired