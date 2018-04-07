BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Elinor Barker wins Wales' first track cycling gold since 1990
Barker wins Wales' first track cycling gold since 1990
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Elinor Barker clinches Wales' first Commonwealth Games track cycling title since 1990, as she takes victory in the women's 25km points race.
