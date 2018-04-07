BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Chad le Clos wins gold for South Africa in 200m butterfly
Le Clos wins gold in 200m butterfly
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Chad le Clos wins gold for South Africa in the men's 200m butterfly at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day three of the Commonwealth Games here.
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired