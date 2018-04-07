Commonwealth Games: Scot Neil Fachie wins historic fourth gold

Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham saw off the challenge of Wales to take gold

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Track cyclist Neil Fachie won his second gold medal on the Gold Coast to equal the Scottish Commonwealth Games record of four golds.

The 34-year-old took victory in the men's B&VI sprint final along with his pilot Matt Rotherham.

Fachie equalled the record of sprinter Allan Wells and bowler Alex Marshall.

Fachie won Scotland's first gold of these Games, in the 1,000m time trial, on the opening day of competition, adding to two golds from Glasgow 2014.

James Ball and Peter Mitchell of Wales took silver in the sprint final on Saturday.

"I'm so happy with this, it's a dream come true to defend these titles," Fachie told BBC Scotland.

"Our training has been great and we were in the form of our lives."