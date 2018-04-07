Commonwealth Games: Elinor Barker wins points race gold, Scots complete podium

Elinor Barker's gold was Wales' first Commonwealth Games title on the track since Auckland 1990

Elinor Barker produced a stunning performance to win points race gold and secure Wales' first cycling title of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Scotland's Katie Archibald and Neah Evans completed an all-British podium with silver and bronze respectively.

England's Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott broke their world record to win gold in the women's blind and visually impaired 1,000m time trial.

Scotland's Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham won the men's B&VI sprint.

That was their second gold on the Gold Coast and meant Fachie equalled the Scottish Commonwealth Games record - held by sprinter Allan Wells and bowler Alex Marshall - of four.

Wales' James Ball and pilot Peter Mitchell took silver, while Scotland's Aileen McGlynn and pilot Louise Haston were third behind Thornhill and Scott.

'I'm so, so grateful'

Barker's victory meant she became the first Welsh cyclist to win a Commonwealth title on the track since Auckland 1990.

She gained a lap on the field to finish on 40 points, winning two of the 10 sprints.

"I consider this to be one of my best events. I wanted to win and I'm glad it paid off," she said.

"It's really special and to hear the Welsh national anthem on the podium is something that doesn't happen very often.

"I'm so, so grateful."

The 23-year-old had won silver and Archibald, 24, bronze at the Glasgow Games four years ago.

Silver on the Gold Coast was Archibald's second medal of the Games so far, having won individual pursuit gold on Friday.