BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England set a new blind and visually impaired 1000m world record
England pair take gold with cycling world record
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott set a new world record in the blind and visually impaired 1000m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired