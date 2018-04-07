BBC Sport - Northern Ireland's bowling struggles continue as men's pair McClure and Kelly exit
Men's pair exit continues poor NI bowls run
Northern Ireland's bowling struggles at the Commonwealth Games continue as men's pair Ian McClure and Gary Kelly exit after a 27-8 defeat by Wales.
McClure described the defeat by Wales as "very disappointing" but Kelly says he will aim to regroup for his singles campaign next week.
