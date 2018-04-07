Commonwealth Games: Tesni Evans shocks Laura Massaro, Nick Matthew also out

Wales' Tesni Evans beats England's Laura Massaro in feisty squash quarter-final
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
Top seed Laura Massaro lost to Wales' Tesni Evans in the women's squash at the Commonwealth Games on a day men's champion Nick Matthew also went out.

Evans beat England's Massaro 3-1 and will face Sarah-Jane Perry - another English player - in the semi-finals.

Men's top seed Matthew lost 3-2 to the 12th seed, Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia.

Adnan next faces another Englishman - James Willstrop, who beat Cameron Pilley 3-2 - while Wales' Joel Makin saw off Scotland's Alan Clyne 3-2.

Makin will face Paul Coll in the semi-finals after the New Zealander beat England's Daryl Selby 3-1.

England's Alison Waters failed to join Evans in the women's semi-finals as she lost 3-2 to Malaysia's Nicol David.

Evans, 25, squandered three match points before the British champion claimed victory at the fourth attempt to complete a third successive win over Massaro.

"That was huge and very emotional," said Evans. "I felt like there was a lot of pressure on my shoulders and I felt relief to get through that.

"Winning a match like that against the favourite will give me a lot of confidence going into the next round."

Evans next faces fifth seed Perry, who beat Australia's Donna Urquhart 3-1.

"My next opponent is very good and I have not beaten her before but I am going to give it everything," said Evans.

