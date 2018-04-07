BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Huge upset as world champion Matt Glaetzer knocked out
World champion Glaetzer in shock sprint exit
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Australia's world champion Matt Glaetzer, who set a Games record in qualifying, is knocked out in the first heat of the men's sprint by Malaysia's 16th seed Muhammad Sahrom to cause one of the biggest upsets of the Commonwealth Games so far.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day three of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Jones takes gold in the women's Para-triathlon
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired