BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: England's Jade Jones takes gold in the women's Para-triathlon
Jones takes gold in women's Para-triathlon
England's Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Jade Jones takes gold in the women's Para-triathlon after overtaking the home favourite Lauren Parker during the final stage.
