Gold Coast 2018: Boxing – Men's 56kg results
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Kurt Walker
|NIR
|4-1
|Jack Bowen
|AUS
|Moroke Mokhotho
|LES
|3-2
|Jean Jordy Vadamootoo
|MRI
|Eric Basran
|CAN
|5-0
|Betero Aaree
|KRI
|Zweli Dlamini
|SWZ
|4-1
|Bashir Nasir
|UGA
|Peter McGrail
|ENG
|McGrail won by RSC because of an injury
|Benson Njangiru
|KEN
|Sikiru Ojo
|NGR
|1-4
|Samuel Yaw Addo
|GHA
|Ezra Mwanjwango
|TAN
|0-5
|Everisto Mulenga
|ZAM
|Boe Warawara
|VAN
|0-5
|Hussamuddin Mohammed
|IND