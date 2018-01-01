Gold Coast 2018: Boxing – Men's 56kg results

Round of 16

NameCountryResultNameCountry
Kurt Walker NIR4-1Jack BowenAUS
Moroke MokhothoLES3-2Jean Jordy VadamootooMRI
Eric BasranCAN5-0Betero AareeKRI
Zweli DlaminiSWZ4-1Bashir NasirUGA
Peter McGrailENGMcGrail won by RSC because of an injuryBenson NjangiruKEN
Sikiru OjoNGR1-4Samuel Yaw AddoGHA
Ezra MwanjwangoTAN0-5Everisto MulengaZAM
Boe WarawaraVAN0-5Hussamuddin MohammedIND

