Gold Coast 2018: Boxing – Women's 57kg results

Round of 16

NameCountryResultNameCountry
Alexis PritchardNZLPritchard winner by RSCMantoa RanoneLES
Vikki GloverSCO4-1Valerian SpicerDMA

