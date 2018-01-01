Gold Coast 2018: Boxing – Women's 57kg results
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|Alexis Pritchard
|NZL
|Pritchard winner by RSC
|Mantoa Ranone
|LES
|Vikki Glover
|SCO
|4-1
|Valerian Spicer
|DMA
