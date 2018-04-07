Brownlee brothers help England to silver in Commonwealth triathlon relay as Australia win

Jonny Brownlee and Vicky Holland
There was nothing to separate Australia and England in the early stages

England's Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, Jess Learmonth and Vicky Holland had to settle for silver as Australia took gold in the triathlon mixed team relay at the Commonwealth Games.

The two teams broke clear early on, before the reigning world champions took a decisive lead on leg three.

Olympic champion Alistair gave chase but was unable to catch individual silver medallist Jacob Birtwhistle.

Earlier, Joe Townsend and Jade Jones won gold in the Para-triathlon events.

More to follow.

