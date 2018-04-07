BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: 'Beach, sport, fun!' - beach volleyball wows the crowds on debut
'Beach, sport, fun!' - beach volleyball wows the crowds on debut
- From the section Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport spends a day at the beach volleyball as the event makes its Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast.
Follow live video coverage and text updates from day three of the Commonwealth Games here.
WATCH MORE: Katie Archibald, Sarah Vasey, Tai & Evans win golds
Available to UK users only
Commonwealth Games video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired