BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Highlights as Malaysia cruise to a 3-0 victory over Wales

Highlights: Wales lose 3-0 to Malaysia

Watch highlights as Malaysia beat Wales 3-0 in the men's hockey to go second in Pool B behind England.

Follow live video coverage and text updates from day three of the Commonwealth Games here.

WATCH MORE - Gold Coast Playlist day two: Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Wales lose 3-0 to Malaysia

Video

Chaffey suffers spectacular crash in Para-triathlon

Video

'That's so tough to call' - should this have been a Wales goal?

Video

'Dr Phil' to the rescue for Wales player

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Highlights: England 0-0 Wales

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired