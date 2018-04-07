Commonwealth Games: England's Joe Townsend & Jade Jones win men & women's Para-triathlon golds
Joe Townsend and Jade Jones won gold for England in the men's and women's Commonwealth Para-triathlon.
In a dramatic men's race, Australia's Bill Chaffey collided with the barrier allowing Townsend, then third, to pass him before hauling in Chaffey's team-mate Nic Beveridge to snatch gold.
Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Jones, 22, caught the home nation's Lauren Parker during the final stage.
A late crash then saw Parker surrender silver to team-mate Emily Tapp.
