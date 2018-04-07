BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Five-time world champion Bill Chaffey suffers spectacular Para-triathlon crash
Chaffey suffers spectacular crash in Para-triathlon
- From the section Commonwealth Games
A spectacular crash from Australian five-time world champion Bill Chaffey allows England's Joe Townsend to move into silver medal position in the men's Para-triathlon final. Townsend went on to take gold.
